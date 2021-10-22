Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.83. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Shares of FANG opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $114.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

