Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.40.

LNG opened at $105.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

