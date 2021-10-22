Barclays Trims Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price to $27.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price cut by Barclays from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

