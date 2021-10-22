B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. B. Riley also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.