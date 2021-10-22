Ternium (NYSE:TX) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Ternium from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.45.

Get Ternium alerts:

NYSE TX opened at $43.56 on Monday. Ternium has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.