Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at National Bank Financial

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Enerflex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

ENRFF stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

