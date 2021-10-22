Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.78 ($56.21).

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €32.36 ($38.07) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.81.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

