Netflix, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $10.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $10.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2022 earnings at $13.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $653.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $654.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.35. The stock has a market cap of $289.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,275,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

