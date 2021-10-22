Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €50.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Danone in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.29 ($70.93).

Danone stock opened at €56.22 ($66.14) on Tuesday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.63.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

