F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

FNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in F.N.B. by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

