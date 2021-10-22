Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.79) Per Share

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.79) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of KDNY opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 510,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $7,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 217,500 shares of company stock worth $2,604,010 and have sold 1,380,000 shares worth $19,300,000. 29.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

