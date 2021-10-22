Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CELTF. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on shares of Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.97. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $1.86.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

