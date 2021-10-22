AO World’s (AOWDF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AO World from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS AOWDF opened at $3.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. AO World has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

