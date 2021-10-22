Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BLKLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

