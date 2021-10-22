Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ADEVF opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

