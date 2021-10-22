Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

FMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth about $57,173,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 201,714.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 171,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMS opened at $36.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

