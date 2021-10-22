AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at National Bankshares

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACQ. Cormark raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.56.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$45.95 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$19.75 and a 12-month high of C$59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$47.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.9600001 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

