AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at National Bankshares

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACQ. Cormark raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.56.
Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$45.95 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$19.75 and a 12-month high of C$59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$47.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
