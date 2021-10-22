NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $81.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp stock opened at $92.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $94.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.