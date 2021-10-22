British Land (LON:BLND) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 618 ($8.07) price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British Land to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British Land presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 485.43 ($6.34).

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 485.80 ($6.35) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 514.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 513.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 336.30 ($4.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20).

In related news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81). Also, insider Mark Aedy bought 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, with a total value of £4,206.08 ($5,495.27).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

