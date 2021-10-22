Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €26.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.30 ($32.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.31 ($27.42).

FRA:DTE opened at €16.51 ($19.42) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.37. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

