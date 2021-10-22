Silvergate Capital Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.96. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

Shares of SI opened at $148.38 on Thursday. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.93.

In other news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,429,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.