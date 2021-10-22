Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €56.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.81 ($62.13).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €52.90 ($62.24) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €54.92 ($64.61). The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -1,365.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €50.57 and a 200-day moving average of €46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.