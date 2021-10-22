Pioneer Natural Resources Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $14.24 Per Share (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $14.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $188.68 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 139.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,161,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 541.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 44,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,861 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

