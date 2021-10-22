Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.68

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and traded as high as $47.39. Emera shares last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 338 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMRAF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

