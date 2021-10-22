FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $14.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

XOG stock opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67. Extraction Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $65.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $2,021,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $1,680,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $2,456,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $12,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

