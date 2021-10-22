Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AQN. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 109,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,056,000 after acquiring an additional 172,960 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $886,000. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

