Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNL. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.57.

BNL stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.55. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

