Royal Bank of Canada Boosts VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Price Target to CHF 440

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 400 to CHF 440 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VACNY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $440.00.

Shares of VACNY stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.47. VAT Group has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $48.70.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

