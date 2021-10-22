Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

BBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $3.75 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

