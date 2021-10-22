Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.78.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

