Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ball Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ball in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

Ball stock opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ball by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Ball by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after buying an additional 432,389 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,321,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.