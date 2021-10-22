Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$43.00 at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

GWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.45.

GWO stock opened at C$36.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.25. The stock has a market cap of C$34.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$26.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 26.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.6609552 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total transaction of C$473,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$202,706.02. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,896.

Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

