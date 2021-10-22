Scotiabank Reiterates C$19.50 Price Target for First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN)

Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price objective on First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.81.

FCR.UN stock opened at C$18.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 13.35. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$11.59 and a 12 month high of C$18.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.77.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

