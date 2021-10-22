Contrasting American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of American Business Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and American Business Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $494.20 million 4.30 $147.22 million $3.04 13.01 American Business Bank $98.80 million 3.48 $28.77 million N/A N/A

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank.

Risk and Volatility

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Business Bank has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and American Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 30.00% 16.63% 1.10% American Business Bank 32.41% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and American Business Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 1 1 0 2.50 American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus target price of $38.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.08%. Given The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than American Business Bank.

Summary

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats American Business Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds. The Guernsey, The Bahamas, and Switzerland Bank segment provides wealth management only. The United Kingdom segment gives wealth management to individuals, family offices, and institutional and corporate clients. It also provides residential property lending services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D. Merrill, John Schlobohm, Leon L. Blankstein, Donald P. Johnson, and David van Skilling on May 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

