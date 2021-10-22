Reviewing AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) & Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

AbbVie has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

65.8% of AbbVie shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AbbVie shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AbbVie and Kezar Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbbVie 0 1 12 0 2.92 Kezar Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

AbbVie currently has a consensus target price of $126.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.47%. Kezar Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.94%. Given Kezar Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kezar Life Sciences is more favorable than AbbVie.

Profitability

This table compares AbbVie and Kezar Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbbVie 12.40% 154.24% 14.10% Kezar Life Sciences N/A -34.31% -31.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AbbVie and Kezar Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbbVie $45.80 billion 4.20 $4.62 billion $10.56 10.30 Kezar Life Sciences N/A N/A -$41.74 million ($0.95) -9.13

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Kezar Life Sciences. Kezar Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AbbVie beats Kezar Life Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions. The company was founded on October 19, 2011 and is headquartered in North Chicago, IL.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

