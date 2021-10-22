Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.78.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$18.56 on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.78 and a 12-month high of C$18.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.57.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

