Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enerflex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.46.

EFX opened at C$10.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.60. Enerflex has a one year low of C$4.61 and a one year high of C$11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$955.98 million and a P/E ratio of 19.04.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$226.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

