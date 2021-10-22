ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will post sales of $410.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%.

WISH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 80,967 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $560,291.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,291.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $2,206,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,308,173 shares of company stock worth $8,551,265. 40.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 72,884 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 140.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WISH opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

