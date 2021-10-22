Brokers Offer Predictions for Biogen Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.69. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2021 earnings at $18.47 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $270.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.69. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

