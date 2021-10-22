Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Decreased by William Blair

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LHC Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. William Blair also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $149.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $133.08 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.92.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LHC Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LHC Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,950,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

