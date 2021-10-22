B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.04.

Gentex stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

