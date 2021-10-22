Canaccord Genuity Raises Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$11.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IVN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a C$9.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.75.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 31.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$4.98 and a 52-week high of C$10.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.18.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.2788911 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

