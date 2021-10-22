The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$13.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy to a buy rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.40.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$11.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.12. The firm has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 58.80.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.7749764 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

