Raymond James Raises NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$7.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NVA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded NuVista Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.50.

TSE:NVA opened at C$5.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.47. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$6.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1.95.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$187.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

