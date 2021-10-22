Canaccord Genuity Raises Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$47.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.03.

TSE PPL opened at C$41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$26.77 and a 1-year high of C$42.96.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.566615 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,416. Insiders purchased a total of 267 shares of company stock valued at $9,662 in the last 90 days.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

