LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $152.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in LGI Homes by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LGI Homes by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 49,756 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $145.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

