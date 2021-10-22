Cellect Biotechnology Stock to Split on Tuesday, October 26th (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 26th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.
Shares of APOP stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. Cellect Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $35.52.
Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Cellect Biotechnology
Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods.
