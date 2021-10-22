Cellect Biotechnology Stock to Split on Tuesday, October 26th (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 26th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of APOP stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. Cellect Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $35.52.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cellect Biotechnology

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods.

