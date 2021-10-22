TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.84

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.83. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 487,014 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $191.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,251,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 92,946 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 19.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

