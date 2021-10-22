Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.27

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.27 and traded as high as C$14.64. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.59, with a volume of 4,820 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. The company has a market cap of C$482.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.56.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$65.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.7099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 529.41%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

