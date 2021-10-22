Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.93

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$98.93 and traded as high as C$106.97. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$106.97, with a volume of 240 shares.

MEQ has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$109.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$999.63 million and a PE ratio of 4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$19.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C$18.09. The firm had revenue of C$39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.3400001 EPS for the current year.

About Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

